This Friday, November 17, Buen Fin 2023 will beginone of the most anticipated times of the year thanks to its offers and promotions that allow the consumer to buy items at the best prices.

Due to the general enthusiasm for shopping, many people They forget the day the promotions end. To avoid these inconveniences, here we tell you everything about the Good End 2023.

When does the Good End end?

The cheapest weekend of the year excites millions of people every year. These people crowd participating stores in search of the best deals available. El Buen Fin lasts four days, starting on Friday, November 17. From that date, consumers will be able to enjoy all promotions until Monday, November 20.

Do the offers continue on Monday, November 20?

This is a question that many people have in common, this is because it is national holiday commemorating the Anniversary of the Mexican Revolution, remembering the beginning of the revolutionary movement of 1910 under the command of Francisco I. Madero. Despite it being a holiday, The offers of this Buen Fin 2023 will continue until the 20th endsso those who cannot attend the stores the first three days should not worry about finding the businesses closed and missing out on the offers.

If you want to know all the details about this Buen Fin 2023, we recommend you visit its official portal.

Remember to plan your expenses, not get into more debt and above all enjoy the promotions and offers that you can find.

FA

Themes

El Buen Fin Holidays and long weekends

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions