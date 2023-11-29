Students who go on vacation eagerly wait for the start of said periods to be able to purchase bus tickets with a discount of up to 50 percent. But now, this benefit applies for the entire year.so students of Higher Secondary and Higher Education, from any educational institution in the country, will be able to take advantage of the benefit.

On October 4, the Senate Plenary endorsed a project that establishes that Permit holders of the federal passenger motor transportation service, in accordance with the law and its internal regulations, can offer a 50 percent discount to students of Higher Secondary and Higher Education, throughout the year..

The document highlighted that This deduction was made only during vacation periods for teachers and students.so it should be extended to the entire year, so that students who use federal passenger transportation daily pay only half.

The important thing about this addition to Article 5 of the Roads, Bridges and Motor Transportation Law is that eliminates the limitation that only granted 8 discounted places for students and 2 for teachers in each unit.

However, it is important to remember that This use does not require all bus companies to grant the discount, so it is important to verify with each one whether it applies or not.to make the best decision about who to travel with.

To make the discount valid on the truck, The client is required to present their credential or a certificate of studies, issued by the educational institution to which they belong, when purchasing the ticket.

Enjoy the trip!

