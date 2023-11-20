Çinar’s new and mysterious friend is not a clean wheat and hides many dark secrets and Merdan and Metin begin to investigate him.

Eyüp made a deal with Ömer: he would gain the trust of Ilgaz’s brother and even planted false evidence at the prosecutor’s house, but in exchange, he wants the person who ended Serdar’s life.

Ömer sent him the video of Serdar’s murder and now he demands that he hand over the supposed person who ended the young man’s life because… Eyüp and Serdar are brothers!

In the video it is seen that Parla hit Serdar on the head, although at the trial it was shown that the young man’s body had many bruises and that neither Parla, nor any of the people who were with her, hit him with any force. the intention to kill him. It was all in self-defense!

But it seems that these arguments do not work for Eyüp and he wants to end the life of his brother’s murderer. “What are you waiting for to give me Parla?” The young man insists, but Ömer replies that he will still have to wait… Is Parla in danger?

–