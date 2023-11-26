When we think of Apple, the image of a premium company with a very defined catalog. Among its most recent launches we find the iPhone 15, the iMac M3 and the Apple Watch Series 9. Throughout its history, however, this company founded in 1976 has marketed a wide variety of products, many of them unknown to some of them. your current clients.

The iPod, without a doubt, is one of Apple’s icons. Although it officially died in May 2022, it has gone down in history as one of the devices that revolutionized the music industry, so we could assume that it has not been forgotten. It is a little strange, perhaps, to know that Apple also manufactured a video game console, a line of printers and even a series of digital cameras, the Quick Take.

Apple and photography, a long-standing relationship

We cannot deny that Apple has a strong link with photography. The Cupertino giant boasts one of the mobile phones with the best camera of the moment, a status that it has achieved based on a combination of the evolution of hardware components and the help of algorithms. But this is a long term relationshipa relationship that dates back to before the existence of the iPhone.

In 1992, seven years after Steve Jobs left Apple after an internal conflict and under the direction of John Sculley, the firm decided that it was the right time to enter the photography market and that it should get a digital camera. Although this type of device had been on the market for a while, it was in full evolution and far from the mass public, something that Apple aimed at.

Apple did not undertake the development of the device individually, but rather partnered with Kodak to combine technologies and give rise to the Venus project. Apple would contribute its patented digital camera architecture and Kodak el sensor CCD. Chinon, for its part, would be the firm in charge of contract manufacturing. After years of work, the Apple Quick Take 100 became a reality in February 1994.





Photograph captured by an Apple Quick Take 100

Time magazine called the device “the first consumer digital camera.” This was possibly because it was a camera designed entirely to conquer the general public, that is, it was not a proposal for professionals in the sector. The idea was that it was very easy to use, although this had its price: basic functions. It cost $749 at the time of its launch ($1,554 in 2023).

Something very curious is that the camera came in two versions: one for Macintosh and another for Windows. The difference between one and the other was the software to use it and the cable to connect it to the computer. At the level of benefits, the Quick Take 100 It was capable of capturing and storing up to eight 640 x 480 pixel photos or 32 320 x 240 pixel photos, something like the images captured by some camera phones in the past.





Apple Quick Take 200

As we can see in the images, the device did not have a display screen, so there was no digital way to view the captures. To take a photo you used the traditional viewfinder. In the absence of this feature, there was also no possibility of deleting a specific photo. If you needed space you had two options: download the photos to a computer or press the “trash” button to delete all the contents of the camera.

The Quick Take digital camera had several versions throughout its life cycle. A year after the initial release, Apple launched the Quick Take 150, a device that allowed you to store more photos on the internal memory, as well as new computer software and an optional close-up lens. In 1996 the QuickTake 200 manufactured by Fujifilm arrived. This was the most ambitious version of Apple’s digital camera line.





Apple Quick Take 200

The most notable element of the Quick Take 200 was the presence of a small color LCD screen, although it also stood out for having support for SmartMedia memories. At the control level, the device allowed focus and aperture to be adjusted. Even with all these improvements, the camera reduced its price to $600 ($1,176 in 2023). This same year, however, Apple discontinued its line of digital cameras.

By then, Steve Jobs had just returned to Apple and, in his mission to focus the company back on the computer market, eliminated more than 50% of the catalog of products. Apple never had a digital camera again, and it certainly wouldn’t make sense these days. However, as we say above, its presence in the photographic world is still very relevant, mainly due to the capabilities of the iPhone.

