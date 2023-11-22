Too much stress, as we know, is bad for the body and mind, especially at work. But all evils do not always have a silver lining: some psychologists maintain that a bit of ‘healthy’ anxiety can help, increasing our ability to achieve a goal or complete a task. However, we need to understand what is the optimal dose of stress necessary to improve our performance. It’s possible? How to do? The Yerkes-Dodson law, also known as the ‘inverted U curve’, was first proposed by psychologists Robert Yerkes and John Dillingham Dodson in 1908. Following laboratory experiments conducted on mice, it was highlighted that the level of stress to which we are subjected can influence our performance. According to this theory, there is therefore an optimal level of arousal – good stress or ‘eustress’ – which allows for optimal performance: too little stress does not provide enough motivation, does not pose challenges or goals to achieve, on the contrary too much stress can hinder abilities , become debilitating, distracting and even paralyzing, an unhealthy anxiety that often leads to failure.

But what is the optimal level of stress? There is no single unit of measurement for optimal stress levels, because the perception of stress varies from person to person, and what may be considered optimal for one person may be perceived as too intense for another, we read on the Belgian site passionSantè who dedicates a long article to the topic. However, there are clear signs that indicate when there is an overload of stress, which manifests itself both physically and emotionally. Signs to look out for so you can take steps to manage and reduce it and ‘turn’ it into good stress.

Here are the signals that the body sends when stress is rising beyond measure: rapid heartbeat; abnormal tiredness and sleep disturbances; heachache; muscle tension; concentration problems; nervousness and restlessness; irritability; memory impairment; excessive use or abuse of alcohol, tobacco and drugs. Once hyper stress has been averted, how do you maintain optimal levels that are ‘good for you’? The necessary premise is: to convince yourself that stress is part of your life and that the impact it can have on everyone depends only on how you perceive and manage it. Here are some tips for identifying optimal stress levels and implementing management strategies to achieve your goals while maintaining your physical and mental health: be aware of your reactions to stress; pay attention to physical signs of stress, identify situations that stimulate you positively and those that have the opposite effect, set ambitious but achievable goals that are challenging but without exaggerating and think mentally about how far you will have to go to get there. And again: cultivate a positive attitude towards challenges, thinking of them as opportunities for learning and growth rather than as boring tasks and insurmountable obstacles.

Among the aids for using and channeling stress optimally are the techniques of mindfulness, meditation, sophrology, and the practice of cardiac coherence. Last recommendation: “if you can’t do it on your own, don’t hesitate to ask colleagues, friends or mental health professionals for help when stress becomes overwhelming.”