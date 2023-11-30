WhatsApp is an application that is constantly changing, as it often receives new features that aim to improve the user experience. Recently, the launch of a new feature which will be very useful for users who want their conversations to be even more private.

This year debuted the chat block, a feature that, as its name suggests, allows users to hide a conversation and make it only accessible if the mobile device’s fingerprint or password is entered. It is a useful feature that prevents third parties from accessing the most sensitive chats.

Now, Mark Zuckerberggeneral director of Metahas just announced a new feature that aims to reinforce these security measures: the secret code.

This is how you can use the WhatsApp secret code to protect your private chats

Through his WhatsApp channel, the Meta tycoon revealed that the secret code It is an unprecedented feature that will allow users to designate a unique password, which is independent of the cell phone or fingerprint. This will help prevent people from “inadvertently” discovering your most private conversations.

The secret code is an additional layer of privacy that complements the function of blocked chats which debuted at the beginning of this year. This specific password can be composed of numbers, letters, symbols y emojis.

“You will have the option to hide the blocked chats folder from your conversations list, so that they can only be discovered if you type the secret code in the search bar. If this does not suit your needs, you can allow them to appear in your chat list,” reads the official statement.

Prevent your most intimate WhatsApp chats from being discovered with the secret code

To use this new feature WhatsApp, users will be able to lock a new chat by selecting and holding it, instead of going to the conversation settings. In the event that the secret code, a window will appear where you can enter. Of course, it is advisable to use an easy-to-remember password so as not to lose access to conversations.

The official statement confirms that this feature was implemented today, November 30so it is expected to be available worldwide in the next months.

But tell us, what do you think of this novelty? Do you think it will be very useful? Let us read you in the comments.

