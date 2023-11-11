Channels are one of the latest innovations that WhatsApp has introduced, and soon it will be much easier for you to access your favorite channels, because they will receive a username so that they are more easily identifiable.

According to reports from Wabetainfo, the beta version for Android 2.23.24.17 shows that WhatsApp engineers are working on a function to associate a username with channels.

Thus, we will be able to access specific channels using your own username.

This would also come in the form of a custom channel link based on the username, making it even more convenient for everyone to share by discovering these channels.

Wabetainfo

It’s a feature that might ring a bell, because WhatsApp engineers are also working on a username, but for individual users.

It would be a very interesting feature, because users will be able to share channel information more directly by using usernamesavoiding the need to share more complex links.

It could also allow a brand to have a better presence in the application by having a corresponding username, or make security even greater, preventing a user from ending up being added to a channel that has little to do with it.

In any case, this is a feature that is currently in preview and, taking into account how slow it is WhatsApp In including these new features in a stable version, we could not see this feature until 2024.