Are you a WhatsApp user? We have important news to share with you. It turns out that WhatsApp is about to stop being compatible with a lot of cell phone models. The worst of all is that this measure could impact millions, since will affect iPhone and Android users.

As you know, a reality of the technology world is that, little by little, old hardware becomes obsolete. Applications that worked on them stop being compatible from one day to the next and that is about to happen with WhatsApp.

According to Meta, from December 1st, More than 30 iPhone and Android cell phone models will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp. These are cell phones that have the iOS 15 or Android 4.1 operating system.

What are the cell phones that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp?

Below we present a list of some of the cell phones that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp as of December 1:

iPhone SE iPhone 6S iPhone 6S Plus Samsung Galaxy Core Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite Samsung Galaxy Ace 2 Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini Samsung Galaxy Trend II LG Enact LG Lucid 2 Huawei Ascend Mate Huawei Ascend Mate Huawei Ascend G740 Huawei Ascend D2 Archos 53 Platinum HTC Desire 500 Wi the Cink Five Wiko Darknight ZTE Grand S Flex ZTE Grand Memo ZTE V956 UMi X2 Faea F1THL W8 Sony Xperia M Lenovo A8

Why will these smartphones stop being compatible with WhatsApp?

The reason why all these devices will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp is because they have an old operating system that is no longer supported. This means that the messaging app development team cannot update it properly to ensure that all security features operate normally.

Thus, inevitably with the passage of time, companies are forced to leave some models and users behind.

How to prevent this WhatsApp measure from affecting you?

Now, what can you do to prevent this from affecting you? The simple answer is to upgrade to a new cell phone, but that option is not available to everyone.

The other option is to avoid updating WhatsApp and continue using an old version until Meta prevents you from doing so. We can’t guarantee how long this will work, but at least it will allow you to use it for a while longer.

