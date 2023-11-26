Despite the current dates, WhatsApp engineers are working on new features for the instant messaging application, and thanks to the latest news our profile information will be much more visible to all contacts.

Surely you have ever left important phrases in your WhatsApp profile information, but most of your contacts have not read it, basically because in order to read it you have to access the profile of the person you are talking to.

Now WhatsApp is working on showing our profile information in the chats themselves, so it will no longer be necessary to enter the other person’s profile to find out what type of information they have.

Thanks to the last beta update 2.23.25.11 for Androidwork is being done to show us the WhatsApp profile information of our contacts in the conversations.

In this way, when we are talking to a person, Just below your name your profile information will appear. But don’t worry, it will continue to appear whether you are online or when you last connected, since this information will alternate.

This is one of the main demands of the user community, who considered that our profile information had little visibility.

In this way, all our contacts will be able to read the information that we have put in the profile, something ideal in case we want to report a particular aspect.

So it will no longer be necessary for you to navigate to the user’s own profile to know exactly what they have put in their profile description, because you can already have it visible in the conversation itself and, as we said, alternating with other data such as the last time they were there. online.

Obviously, this new functionality will only be visible as long as it has been specified in the privacy options.