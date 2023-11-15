WhatsApp is one of the most prominent messaging applications in Mexico, Latin America y more regions in the world thanks, in large part, to its ease of use and other free benefits. Unfortunately, one of the most striking benefits already has an expiration date on Android.

Currently, people who use the app on Android devices can do Backups of your conversations, photos, videos, stickers and documents through Google Drive. Because those save files don’t take up storage space on the cloud service, that benefit is completely unlimited and free.

Unfortunately, Google y WhatsApp They shared news that will disappoint users of the instant messaging application. Very soon, the way backups work will change and there is expected to be thousands of affected.

WhatsApp will remove free and unlimited backup copies on Android

Through a publication in the application’s help center, WhatsApp announced that backup copies of all files will begin to take up storage space in the associated Google Drive account.

In this way, unlimited and free cloud saving of messages, images and other files will come to an end on Android. The no-cost plan offers 15 GB of free storage on the Google service; However, users who want to increase their capacity they will have to pay.

WhatsApp backups will take up space on Google Drive

People who exceed the Google Drive storage limit will need to sign up for a paid plan or free up space in their account to resume WhatsApp backups. It is also possible to transfer chats between Android devices using WhatsApp Chat Transfer.

For years, users of iOS They deal with limited storage space to make their backups. On these devices, it is possible to save messages and files through iCloudalthough there is only 5 GB available on the free plan.

When will unlimited WhatsApp and Google Drive backups be deleted?

In the announcement post, WhatsApp revealed that the change will be rolled out to Beta users starting December 2023. It is expected to arrive gradually during the first half of 2024 for the rest of the people who use the application on Android devices

Luckily, the company confirmed that it will notify all users 30 days before for this change to occur. In this way, they will be able to take the necessary preventive measures and configure their backups through the “chats” tab, accessible from the options menu.

Goodbye to unlimited WhatsApp backups

But tell us, what do you think of this measure? Will you be one of the affected users? Let us read you in the comments.

