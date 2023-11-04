When registering a new account on WhatsApp, we need a valid number to receive the confirmation SMS, but soon we could also opt for a second way of accessing our account, specifically with the email.

With that function, WhatsApp brings an additional access method to the application ensuring that the user can access even if they do not have the ability to receive SMS at a particular time, for example when they do not have coverage or the device is out of battery.

Following the latest WhatsApp beta update for iOS, version 23.23.1.77, this feature is already rolling out to some beta testers.

When it is implemented for everyone, you will see a new section within settings called “email address”.

Wabetainfo

In it you can associate an email address with your WhatsApp account.

This is how access with email would work

Once you have verified the email address, you can use it to log in, but as long as you have previously opened the WhatsApp account with a phone number.

That is, you will never be able to register a new WhatsApp account without an associated phone number.

Basically by including an email account with your WhatsApp, you have a new way to log in, in case you don’t have temporary access to the number.

At the moment it is only in beta version, so it will still take a while for it to be available in a stable version for everyone, presumably by 2024.