Over time we have learned to pay more attention to the security of the devices around us. Pegasus, for example, taught us that even iPhones can be infected with malware, which has forced Apple to redouble its efforts to protect users. It is a fact that foolproof systems do not exist, but there is the possibility of limiting the attack surface that attackers can use.

The communication protocols that allow calls to be made in applications such as WhatsApp can be a target to be exploited by cybercriminals, who dedicate great efforts to finding vulnerabilities in systems that allow them to obtain potential victims. Faced with this reality, Meta has decided to take action and has presented a new security feature for the famous messaging application.

WhatsApp now allows us to hide the IP address

The latest thing about WhatsApp to better protect users is to allow us to hide our IP address. This is an advanced option, but it can be configured in a few steps. Before seeing step by step how to activate it, we believe that it is necessary to remember some basic aspects of network systems to determine how this addition could help us. IP addresses are used to distinguish devices from each other.

This system, so important in our times, also presents security challenges since they increase exposure to computer attacks. IP addresses may contain privacy-sensitive information that can help reveal our geographic location or the Internet provider we are using. But without IP addresses the network communications we use every day would not be possible.





In the case of WhatsApp, cybercriminals could use this data to carry out certain attacks. The messaging application, as we say, now offers us an extra layer of security to the others already implemented, such as end-to-end encryption, to better protect us. Hiding the IP address has already begun to be deployed on iOS and Android. Let’s see then how to activate this new feature.

How to hide IP on WhatsApp?





Protect the IP address on calls on iOS

On your iPhone, tap You in the bottom right corner of the app. Then, scroll through Privacy > Advanced > and turn on the Protect IP address on calls switch.





Protect the IP address in calls on Android

On your Android, click on the three dots in the upper right corner and search for Settings. Then scroll through Privacy > Advanced and turn on the Protect IP address on calls switch.





The new communication scheme when making calls on WhatsApp

Once this functionality is activated, the messaging application will channel call information through intermediate servers that will hide the original IP between the devices participating in the communication. Throughout the process, end-to-end encryption will still be present, but the attack surface for potential malicious actors will be limited.

In recent times we have seen how WhatsApp has promoted various measures to reinforce its security. In addition to those mentioned, the application has added support for Passkeys on Android and has enabled blocking chats with biometric data or password. Other features such as the ability to use multiple accounts and alternative profiles are on the way.

