More and more people are using WhatsApp to send important information via Photographs y videos. Luckily, one of the most useful features to protect the privacy of those messages arrived in the computer version.

Two years ago, WhatsApp received a function known as View Once (Single View in Spanish), which consists of an image or video being automatically deleted after the recipient of the message sees the content for the first time.

Although this useful privacy feature was available on both mobile and PC, this latest version removed it, which disappointed users. Luckily, it is back up and running and all users can use it on the desktop application. Below, we share all the details.

What is WhatsApp Single View and how to use it?

Firstly, the View Once feature is available in the WhatsApp app. Windows y MacOSas well as on mobile devices.

To use that privacy feature, all we have to do is select the image or video we want to share. Before sending it, we will see a “1” on the right side in a circle. If we press this switch, we will activate the function and the message will be deleted when the recipient sees it for the first time.

This is how Single View is activated from the WhatsApp app on computers

The Single View prevents the person receiving the message from saving, forwarding, sharing, or highlighting an image or video. In addition, this audiovisual content is deleted from the chat after it is viewed for the first time, so it is very useful for, for example, sending passwords or other sensitive information that we do not want to be accessible forever.

Recent updates improved this function, as it is now impossible to take screenshots, at least in the cell phone app. This way, we can ensure that our messages are not shared with third parties and that the information only reaches the correct recipient.

To access the View Once feature, users need to update the WhatsApp app to the latest version. It seems that some users cannot use it yet, so it is expected to be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

But tell us, do you use that feature regularly? Let us read you in the comments.

Stay informed about the latest WhatsApp updates on this page.

