It is clear that Meta does not stop in its efforts to offer all kinds of new features for its popular instant messaging service WhatsApp. In fact, in recent months the application has received many changes that, little by little, are being introduced to most mobile devices.

But sometimes, some tricks stand out for their simplicity, and are the ones most resorted to by some users, who do not want to complicate their lives too much. Do you want to hide a contact without blocking it? Well, we explain how to do it, without having to resort to complicated formulas.

The WhatsApp trick to hide a contact without blocking it

In many ways, WhatsApp is a reflection of life. All kinds of people pass through it, some to stay, others not. And sometimes there are relationships, whatever type they may be, romantic, friendship, work, that everyone knows. Open and public, to understand each other. But the opposite also happens, and not infrequently.

Has it ever happened to you that you want to hide a WhatsApp contact without blocking it? It is true that with the latest news in the messaging app, there are ways to hide or block chats quite effectively. But doing so may take a little longer.

If what you are looking for is an alternative to get out of trouble, without having to get too involved, you should only resort to the archived chats. To do so, you simply have to follow a few simple steps that anyone can do:

Open WhatsApp and select the conversation What do you want to make “disappear”. Keep pressing it, and wait for new options to appear in the form of an icon (usually above). Select the folder with a down arrow so that the conversation becomes archived.

The reasons to archive a conversation

With the simple process that we have detailed in the previous paragraph, a conversation will no longer be visible. But that does not mean that it disappears, much less that you have blocked the contact or something like that. Simply, It goes to a folder called “Archived”, which is usually just above or below the chats.

What is basically achieved with this? Well, get a conversation that you don’t want to see (or be seen) out of the way. Of course, if someone takes your phone and enters archived conversations, they will be able to access it just like you, but they will have to do it specifically. It won’t be obvious.

It is also worth taking into account that The person who is “archived” can write to you completely normally, and will not realize that something has changed (unlike what happens when you block someone, who stops seeing your image, last connection, and so on).

Your messages will arrive to you the same, only you will see them more discreetly, only marked with the number of messages you have in the Archived folder.

This trick can not only be useful to put aside a contact that is uncomfortable for you, but that you do not want to get rid of for whatever reason, but it can also help you when organizing WhatsApp a little better, for example by deciding what is important and what is not.