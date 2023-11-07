WhatsApp is one of the most successful applications in our country. Its power allows users of all ages to use it daily to communicate with their contacts, making it the instant messaging tool with the most popularity in Spain.

But that does not mean, despite everything, two things. The first is that it pays attention to other social networks and similar apps to offer new services and, above all, that it updates periodically to add new features to its settings. This October, in fact, there have been many that the Meta company has introduced into WhatsApp.

WhatsApp reinvents itself by looking at Telegram

WAbetaInfo

It is easy to understand why WhatsApp works better among Spanish users, ahead of other similar proposals, such as Telegram or Line. Its interface is quite simple and, despite being a social network (as demonstrated by its statuses or channels), it is more “friendly” than somewhat more complex alternatives.

However, it is evident that the Meta instant messaging application looks at the competition when it comes to adding new features. This is how some of its new additions have happened.

Improvements in WhatsApp channels: In recent weeks, WhatsApp has decided to bet heavily on its channels, a new service to follow and discover the latest news about different programs, characters or clubs. Now the app allows you to respond using stickers, as well as send voice notes. Options that increase interaction, without giving up privacy. Pin messages: Another of the new features of WhatsApp consists of pinning messages. An option that was already in other applications and networks, and that now gives the opportunity to “pin” a conversation to the top of the chats, for a maximum of 30 days. To do this, you just need to long press on the conversation and select it. Username: As with Telegram, WhatsApp now includes the possibility of choosing a username, in order to be more easily reachable by other contacts and be more “unique”. It can be done by going to “Settings” and editing the “WhatsApp username” section. Voice notes: The most significant change related to WhatsApp voice notes comes in the form of a single listen. That is, the same thing that until now you could only do with shared photos. The process is the same, and this way you ensure that no one else can listen to an audio except the person to whom it is intended.

The main news of WhatsApp

However, the most anticipated news among users has also arrived this October. One of them has been the addition of use two accounts simultaneously, being able to change between one and the other at any time. Something that many people demanded, and about which we inform you in depth here.

Without forgetting either the arrival of the Passkeys to log in, and the novelty of blocking chats using a PIN or password (including fingerprint), as well as the option to hide some chats and only be able to access them using a secret code. Two measures capable of keeping prying eyes away from the application.

Wabetainfo

It must be kept in mind, however, that for the moment Some of these new features are being integrated progressively, so they are still only available to users of the Beta the WhatsApp.

But Meta’s intention is to incorporate them sooner rather than later, so most users will be able to have these new features very soon.