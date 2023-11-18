Artificial intelligence is more fashionable than ever, and practically all applications include it in one form or another, and obviously WhatsApp could not be an exception.

Messaging app engineers are working in chats powered by artificial intelligencebasically designed to help people with their daily activities by providing them with advice and more information.

Until now it has been a feature that has been present in an extremely limited way for a small group of users, but thanks to the latest beta version for Android, 2.23.24.26, a new shortcut is added so that users have this feature visible .

Before you get excited, we will tell you that it is still only available to a small group of users, but the intention of the engineers of WhatsApp is that it reaches more and more beta testers so that, throughout 2024, it will also be available to everyone in a stable version.

Wabetainfo

Now WhatsApp engineers are going to include a shortcut in the chats tab, under a new button that you will be able to press and thus directly access these intelligent chats in the application.

Specifically, this new button is located in the chats tab and is located above the button to start new conversations.

By clicking on this button, chats powered by artificial intelligence will quickly open, making this process much faster and more efficient.

Also, by including a dedicated button, it will give this feature greater exposure to users when it is available in a stable version, ensuring the company is tested by the majority of people.

As we said, this new button to start chats covered by artificial intelligence In WhatsApp, it is only available to some beta testers, so its implementation in the stable version still seems far away in time, although presumably it should be available throughout 2024.