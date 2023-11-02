The improvements in WhatsApp continue to arrive steadily and at an enviable pace. In recent days we have seen how the tool has implemented passkey support or the possibility of using simultaneous accounts in a much more direct way, and now they are preparing the deployment of a particularly practical option.

Alternative profiles. According to WABetaInfo, the beta version of WhatsApp for Android (version 2.23.24.4) is now available in the Google Play Store and it points to an option called “Alternate profile” that will allow you to “mask” the user’s information and not offer it except to whomever the user in question chooses.

Whoever you want will see you. The most notable feature of this new function is added to the one that already existed and which allowed you to select who you want to see your profile photo. In the privacy options, as you probably know, we have been able to choose for a long time if our photo can be seen by anyone, only our contacts, our contacts with exceptions, or simply no one. This goes further.

But you can have a photo for those other people. The interesting thing about the new feature is that you can also add a photo to your profile that will be seen by all those people who do not see the main photo. This allows you, for example, to show your contacts your face or a photo of you with your family, but that photo is not shown to an occasional contact to whom you can simply show a profile photo that does not physically identify you.

Closely linked to future usernames. In WhatsApp they have also been preparing for some time to deploy an option that allows users to contact not only using a phone number, but also using a username. That option will make even more sense together with this other one: with this “alternative profile” even users who contact you in the future through that username but with whom you are not so close will simply be able to see that other profile photo.

Uncertain arrival date. The option is clearly in development, but we don’t know when it will arrive. These types of functions may take months to appear on the scene, but without a doubt when they do—especially if they do so in conjunction with usernames—they will become an especially useful option for many users.

Image | rawpixel

In Xataka | Xataka comes to WhatsApp: the best technology, now available on a WhatsApp channel