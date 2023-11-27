Surely WhatsApp is one of your most used applications. There you have important conversations, images, audios and other material that, without a doubt, you would like to keep as long as possible. There is a useful function that helps you with this, and that many regrets not taking advantage at some point. The interesting thing is that it is very simple to useit can get you out of a bind and you only need an email to use it.

An email account is important so as not to lose your messages

To start using WhatsApp You only need a mobile device and a valid phone number. However, you may have noticed that the application also asks you for a Email address. This is necessary to create backup copies.

Imagine that, for some reason, you lose access to your conversations and all their material. It may also happen that you need to change your device and want to recover all your history on your new smartphone. Well, that is exactly where linking an email and backup copies become important.

In case you don’t know, a copy allows you to recover all your conversation history and other files in a very simple way. To do this you need to register an email. In the case of Gmailthe backup is stored in Google Drive and it is also possible to save everything in the device memory.

How to create a backup on WhatsApp?

Your email and backup copies can get you out of trouble

Initially, you need to provide your email to the app. Subsequently, you must make some settings so that WhatsApp creates backup copies from time to time, stores them and so you can recover them with all your messages and multimedia content.

Below, we leave you the steps to do it on devices Android and with a Gmail account. Consider that the process is practically the same with devices iOSonly your history will be stored in iCloud:

Open WhatsApp Enter the menu by touching the 3 dots in the upper right corner Select Settings Go to Chats Choose Backup Select the Save to Google Drive option and configure how often you want the process to be done If you have not done so yet, configure your Gmail account in which the information will be stored

