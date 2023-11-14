If you are a WhatsApp user on Android and you have the backup option activated, this information may be of interest to you: application backups they will take away space from your account from Google Drive, the cloud storage service used by the platform to backup the content of your chats.

This is a real novelty for Android users. These, unlike all those who have an iPhone, have never had to worry about the storage available in their Google Drive account when making WhatsApp backups. Well, things are about to change.

Goodbye to unlimited WhatsApp backups on Android (without paying)

The new WhatsApp backup experience on Android will arrive gradually. First, starting in December 2023, it will impact beta versions of the app. Later, during the first half of 2024will be extended to all users, but it is important to be warned well in advance.

Given the importance of the change, WhatsApp promises to notify users 30 days in advance through a banner in the backup section. And, precisely, this feature is very important because it allows us to preserve our chats, images and videos (the latter is optional) in case we lose our mobile.

WhatsApp, remember, has more than 2,000 million active users, and many of them use the service from Android. So there were millions of users occupying espace on Google servers with your backup copies without taking up space in the free 15 GB of Google Drive.

Does this mean that we will not be able to make backup copies of more than 15 GB? Not necessarily. All Android users who pay for more storage on Google Drive will be able to upload larger backups. This scenario, it should be noted, is more complicated for iOS users.

For years, Apple has offered only 5 GB of free storage in iCloud, the platform that WhatsApp uses to make backups on iOS. So, as we can see, iPhone users have it much more difficult when it comes to managing free storage between WhatsApp backups and other data.

How to activate backup on Android?

If you have not yet activated backup on Android, it is a highly recommended option. To do this you simply have to tap on more options (···) > Settings > Chats > Backup > Save to Google Drive. Then choose the desired backup scheme.

