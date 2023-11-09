When Facebook spent the astronomical sum of $19 billion to buy WhatsApp in 2014, Mark Zuckerberg’s objective was clear: make the most of this famous application without changing its essence too much. He wanted to respect the privacy and security that Jan Koum and Brian Acton, the founders of WhatsApp, had set as priorities.

However, Over time and as has already been seen, Zuckerberg’s ambitions have grown exponentiallyand WhatsApp have become a key piece in the Meta empire, along with Facebook and Instagram.

In 2019, Zuckerberg’s control became clearer than ever as he merged the Meta apps, leading to the departure of WhatsApp’s founders and some issues regarding user privacy.

Currently, WhatsApp is not only an app for sending messages. According to The New York Times, more than half of young people in the United States between 18 and 35 years old have WhatsApp, and it must be announced that it seems that the ads on WhatsApp and its sister, Messenger, They aim to generate $10 billion in revenue this year for Meta, so they’re not willing to lose it..

Ads on WhatsApp? It is confirmed that the function is already in process

So what about ads on WhatsApp? Will Cathcart, director of the company, has confirmed that this feature is still in the works. Although it has been mentioned that the ads could appear in different places within the app, no timeline has been provided for their implementation.

In the interview, Cathcart clarified that WhatsApp will not have ads in the inbox or in the “messaging experience”but channels could charge people to subscribe and owners could promote ads within the channels.

As commented from The Verge, This is not a new idea, since since 2018 we have been looking for the most efficient way to include them and, in 2020, the company was very close to taking the last step. It seems that now they are going to dare with this novelty, although it is unknown if it will finally come to fruition or the exact date.