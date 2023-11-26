There are many ways to communicate. It can be by talking, with signs or even with drawings; However, the most comfortable way for many is to send written messages. That said, the reality is that there are faster ways to do it and this is why WhatsApp plans to revolutionize one of its most popular functions, but also most hated by some.

You probably have someone on your friends list who doesn’t tolerate voicemails. In fact, you’re probably that same friend! In that case we have bad news for you and it turns out that WhatsApp launched a new feature that will expand the use of voice messaging from this application. In fact, it has the potential to change it completely and revolutionize the way it works.

Voice chat is on the way to WhatsApp groups

The next time you refresh WhatsApp and open it you will notice that in the upper right corner of your WhatsApp groups there now appears a audio wave icon. By pressing it, the group will start a voice call in which any of its members can join to chat. In addition, anyone who is part of the group will be able to hear everything that is said in the conversation, without having to actively participate in it.

In this way, groups will be able to start calls in which any of their members can chat. This will be useful to discuss topics, organize different outings or simply to chat and have some time. Of course, it can become a nightmare for introverts who prefer to exchange messages, instead of talking in a virtual forum with many other people.

An important point about voice chat groups is that they will not be like a traditional group call. That is, instead of everyone in the group’s phone ringing for them to answer, a text bubble will simply appear informing them that there is a call in progress that they can join. In this sense, it is similar to X’s Spaces, a social network formerly known as Twitter.

How to start a voice chat in a WhatsApp group?

To start a voice chat in a WhatsApp group, the first thing you need to do is make sure you have the most recent version of the Meta messaging application. Once you do this, you can start a call as follows:

Open WhatsApp Enter the group in which you want to start voice chat Press the audio wave icon Wait for other participants Press the microphone symbol to start talking

Now, it is important that you keep two things in mind: the first is that, for now, voice chats are only available for groups that have 33 or more participants. The other is that if no one joins your conversation then the chat will end.

Without a doubt, voice chat has the potential to become a very popular option. After all, more than 2,000,000,000 people from different countries around the world use WhatsApp. Of course, with such a large and varied user base, there is also the possibility that several individuals hate the option.

For you, does this seem like a good option or will you escape group voice chats every time one is made? Tell us in the comments.

