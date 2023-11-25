loading…

Qatar became a negotiator in freeing many Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Photo/REUTERS

DOHA – Once again, Qatar; a small kingdom in the Gulf region of the Middle East, plays a huge role in the region’s biggest geopolitical challenges. He became a negotiator in freeing many hostages Israel captured by Hamas.

Over the years, the country has hosted political offices for groups the West considers terrorist organizations, including Hamas, the Afghan Taliban and Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood.

According to a Sky News report, Saturday (25/11/2023), Qatar is also home to the former head of the Hamas political bureau in exile, Khaled Meshaal.

Qatar holds talks with groups that other governments do not want to talk to. Uniquely, it is also home to the largest United States (US) military base in the Middle East.

Its ambitious foreign policy benefits all sides and gives the small country a leg up on the world’s most intractable problems.

Like other Muslim-majority countries, Qatar’s sympathies would lie with the Palestinian people in Gaza, but now Qatar is under international pressure to use its influence with Hamas to free more Israeli hostages.

This has been successful with the release of a number of hostages so far in the Gaza conflict—and the country has played a similar role before.

In 2017, at the height of Syria’s civil war, Qatar negotiated a complex deal to free hostages in Iraq, some of whom were members of Qatar’s ruling al Thani family—reportedly in exchange for tens of millions of dollars paid to Iraqi militias.

Two years later Qatar facilitated the release of two Western hostages held by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

This year Qatar has mediated a prisoner exchange deal between Iran and the US.

