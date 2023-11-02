In the second season of LOKI, the Sacred Timeline is out of control and the end of the fourth episode left us all in suspense

With four episodes now available on Disney+, the second season of Loki is providing unexpected plot twists and surprises at every turn. With a completely branching timeline in a dangerously expanded Multiverse, it falls to Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and the team of a threatened Temporary Variation Authority (VTA) the responsibility of mitigating the damage.

What is happening with the AVT and the Sacred Timeline in the second season of Loki? What are time lags? And what role does Miss Minutes play in all this? These are some answers.

A TVA WITH NEW CHALLENGES

After the death of Him Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and the resulting destabilization of the timelines left by the first season, the episodes of the new season of Loki revealed that the AVT is facing a completely different scenario. The branching Sacred Timeline overloaded the Loom of Time, the heart of the AVT, where raw time is refined and converted into a physical timeline. Unable to weave so many new branches together into a clear timeline, the Loom has begun to overload and is about to collapse, thus ending all branches and lives.

This scenario leads to Loki and the AVT team—made up of Mobius (Owen Wilson), the B-15 Hunter (Wunmi Mosaku), Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), and the D-90 Hunter (Neil Ellice)—to rethink ideas that until now were strongly rooted. In the first season, B-15 and her team discovered that they were all variants, leading her to lead the fight to reform the AVT and protect the various timelines in the second season. This is how the AVT transforms from being a bureaucratic place with rules and structures, and a notion of what is right and what is wrong without a range of grays, to a place where everything is questioned.

A SECOND SEASON FULL OF TIME JUMPS

The branching timeline opens the game to time jumps that transport the characters from Loki between the past, present and future. The action takes place in the present of the AVT, and the events that happen there trigger the various time jumps of the different characters. In a branching, the audience discovers Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) in Oklahoma during the 1980s, working at McDonald’s. On another occasion, Judge Renslayer moves to Chicago in 1868. What will be the next destination?

¿Y MISS MINUTES?

Audiences were introduced to Miss Minutes in the first season. This cheerful clock that kept the AVT on rails knew everything, saw everything and recorded everything, until little by little she began to realize that it was not everything it seemed. In the second season, she reveals a darker side to her character.

Thus, in episode 3, Miss Minutes appears in the year 1893 with Renslayer, working as a team so that a variant of He Who Remains, Victor Timely, helps them in their quest to correct the errors of the AVT. However, long ago and unbeknownst to Renslayer, it was Miss Minutes who was closest to He Who Remains, and she was the one who pulled many of the proverbial strings in the AVT. What path the character will take during the rest of the season remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt it will be surprising and revealing.

Here we leave you a preview of the new chapter along with scenes of what we have seen so far.

The new season of Loki is now available exclusively on Disney+ and presents new episodes every Thursday / Friday depending on your time slot.

Have you seen the first four episodes yet? What do you think of the second season?