Map apps, such as Google Maps, are an essential tool for navigation and avoiding traffic jams. However, sometimes these applications can be poor at finding a specific address.

For example, if you are in a rural or remote area far from the city, where there are no streets or house numbers, it can be very difficult to find someone’s location.

Or, if you are in a critical situation where you require immediate help, it may be difficult to communicate your location to emergency services.

To solve this problem, a company called what3words has developed a new mapping technology that divides the world into 57 trillion 3 meter by 3 meter squares. Each square has been assigned a unique combination of three random words.

What is what3words and how it works

what3words

To find a location with what3words, you just have to enter the three words in the appwhich you can download in the Google Play Store and the App Store, or also available on the developers’ website.

The platform shows you the location on the map, where you can share your location with anyone. You simply have to provide the three words and they can easily find you, for example: ///manucopia.fresca.honrar or ///furgón.centra.codos, the latter takes you to the center of Madrid.

What3words integrates with various navigation apps and services, including Google Maps, Waze, Bing Maps and Citymapper.

It is also compatible with TomTom, which is used by various car manufacturers, from Lamborghini to Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Mitsubishi and Triumph, as well as the Cabify VTC platform.

The reason why you should always have what3words on your mobile

what3words

There are several reasons why you should install this new mapping technology on your mobile. First of all, will help you find people and addresses more easily.

Secondly, it could save your life, yes, as you read. In case of emergency, this platform will allow you to communicate your location to emergency services with complete precision, even better than Google Maps.

There are several examples of how what3words has been used to save lives. The app helped police locate a lost hiker, illustrating its potential in adverse situations.

When the man got lost in Scanlon Creek Conservation Area, Canada and his cell phone was about to run out of battery, a 911 operator guided you to download the app and provide the three words unique to your location.

what3words

Police officers, supported by this map, They managed to locate the man in just over an hour, taking him to a safe place. This is strong proof that the technology of this advanced map can be of great help in different circumstances.

It is important to mention that it also has use in stopping fires. In one case, a Bedfordshire, UK pilot prevented the spread of a fire by using the app.

While flying in a small plane, the pilot and his instructor spotted a fire in a field and noticed that it was spreading rapidly due to the windy conditions.

Using what3words, they accurately identified the location and alerted emergency services, allowing for a rapid response from firefighters.

But this application is not only used to find addresses, places and people more efficiently. The developers of this service have partnered with delivery companies like XeroE to offer accurate deliveries.

Retailers can add a what3words address section to their checkout pages, allowing customers to specify exact locations for deliveries. This way, shipments would take less time to reach people. This map can be useful in the following scenarios:

Stop the spread of fires– Emergency services can use the app to accurately identify the location of a fire, allowing them to get to the scene quickly. Improve product delivery– Courier companies can leverage what3words technology to provide exact addresses to their delivery drivers, reducing the risk of delays or incorrect deliveries. Improve navigation in remote areas: The app can be used by navigation systems to provide precise directions in areas far from large cities, where there are no streets or house numbers.

what3words

What3words, the Google Maps of the three words, is an innovative technology that allows you to locate addresses, as well as exact places with just three words. By integrating with other navigation apps, it makes it easy to access destinations that would otherwise be difficult to find. Besides, can be of great help in emergency caseswhen you need to share a precise and fast location.

Downloading this application on your mobile device, whether Android or iPhone, can be a good idea to improve your safety and comfort when traveling or exploring new places anywhere in the world.