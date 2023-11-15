What If…?

The Disney Plus platform breaks with everything with the premiere of the second season of What would happen if…?, the animated series from Marvel Studios.

Usually on Disney Plus, programs release their episodes week after week. But the series What would happen if…? (What if…?) will not come in the form of a marathon but almost. Since, each chapter will be available one day after another.

These are the release dates for the second season of What would happen if…?

What If… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps? (Will Nebula join the Nova Corps?) – December 22.What If… Peter Quill Attacked Earth’s Mightiest Heroes? (Will Peter Quill attack Earth’s Mightiest Heroes?) – December 23. What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas? (Will Happy Hogan save Christmas?) – December 24. What If… Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster? (Will Iron Man collide with the Grandmaster?) – December 25. What If… Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper? (Will Captain Carter fight the Hydra Stomper?) – December 26.What If… The Avengers Assembled in 1602? (Will the Avengers meet in 1602?) – December 27.What If… Hela found the Ten Rings? (Will Hela find the Ten Rings?) – December 28.What If… Kahhori Reshaped the World? (Kahhori will reform the world?) – December 29.What If… Strange Supreme Intervened? (Would a Strange Supreme intervene?) – December 30.

Official synopsis of the second season.

What If…?

In What If…?, The Watcher continues the journey as our guide through the vast multiverse, introducing new and familiar faces across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The animated anthology series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars reprising their iconic roles.

