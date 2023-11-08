We have collected a series of stimuli on what is happening in the world of motorcycles and, on a broader spectrum, in that of mobility in general.

On the table are alternative fuels, new energy sources but also changes in human-machine interaction and in the sophistication of active safety devices.

We certainly live in a period that more than others can be defined as transitional and not only because the sword of Damocles of the goal of zero emissions and a “clean” range for 2035 hangs over the motorcycle industry as well as the automotive industry.

Technology and the way we use vehicles are changing and with them society.

We talk about it in full with Giovanni Poli, technical director of Kawasaki Italia, with Marco Quaglino, Sales Manager of Suzuki Italia, with Rodolfo Frascoli, freelance designer who has designed some of the most beautiful motorbikes of the last thirty years, and with the young engineer Francesco Creazzo who, with the University of Messina, is involved in the Moto Student championship.