Samsung Galaxy is preparing to take a revolutionary step in the world of mobile telephony. The company is about to introduce a feature that could change the way we communicate: a real-time translator based on artificial intelligencel for calls.

The next generation of Samsung Galaxy devices, scheduled for next year, will bring with it an astonishing innovation: the AI real-time call translator. This personal translator, integrated directly into the native calling function, will eliminate the need to use third-party applications to understand people who speak other languages.

Imagine this: you are on a phone call with someone who speaks a different language than you. By simply activating this feature, audio and text translations will appear in real time while you chat, just like when you watch subtitles on TV.

“Mobile technology has incredible power to enable connection, productivity, creativity, among many other things, for people around the world. But until now we haven’t seen mobile AI being able to enable that in a really meaningful way,” said Wonjoon Choi, executive vice president and head of R&D at Mobile eXperience Business.

“Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date and will forever change the way we view our phones,” he said.

New features with AI and new devices in Samsung Galaxy in 2024

According to a Samsung press release: Artificial intelligence in Galaxy will be a comprehensive mobile AI experience that will combine on-device AI developed by Samsung with cloud-based AI, the result of collaborations with industry leaders.

The next generation of Samsung Galaxy with artificial intelligence It promises to break down language barriers and simplify communication in ways we could only imagine before. It’s just the first of the new features and devices coming from Samsung.