The Catalan streamer currently has two channels on YouTube, and his fans are wondering which one he will use when he leaves Twitch in the summer of 2024.

There are a few months left until AuronPlay’s new stage as a streamer, or rather, as a content creator, begins. It will be the July 1, 2024 when, after a few years, the Catalan streamer leaves Twitch forever.

In reality, Auron will be able to continue using his Twitch channel, but there will no longer be a contract with Amazon’s purple platform. His idea is to return to his origins on YouTube.

Younger people may not remember it, but YouTube was once the great platform for content creators. AND AuronPlay He was one of the pioneers, along with WillyRex, Vegeta777 or ElRubius.

Now that his return to YouTube has been confirmed, many are wondering what will happen to the main AuronPlay channel. Yes, the streamer born in Badalona has two channels.

In a Twitch live, Auron has clarified the doubts that there were about its main channeland also reveals what his videos will be like when he returns to YouTube in 2024.

The return of a legend

What will happen to the main AuronPlay channel? Will you use your old channel to upload the new videos in a few months? The Catalan streamer has answered these questions in his new Twitch live stream.

To begin with, clarify that your main channel is not played. Auron wants to turn it into a small museum of his career, so that everyone can see its original contents from more than 3 years ago.

It also ensures that has received offers to ”sell” its main channelo proposals to collaborate with companies. However, Auron is blunt: ”My main channel is not for sale, it is a museum. If I sell it, it will be for me.”

We can deduce that, in fact, Your new videos will be uploaded on the secondary channel, which you can enter at this link. At least, that’s what it seems.

I would only use (again) your main channel in two cases. One, a possible trip to the Moonalthough he clarifies that he does not know if he will feel like doing it.

And in another case: an interview with Argentine star Lionel Messi. In both cases, Auron would be forced to reopen his main channel, but for now, it’s more of a reminder of his past.

Furthermore, AuronPlay indicates that its editing will continue to be just as ”shabby”, and that it precisely wants to maintain this retro style in its new YouTube videos.

Will you follow AuronPlay videos on YouTube? Although many of his fans have asked him to stay on Twitch, the Catalan streamer is clear: he wants to leave his time as a streamer behind, and focus on what really makes him happy.