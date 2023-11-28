The egg is one of the most important foods in the basic Mexican basket, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER) mentioned that in Mexico one of the largest consumers of chicken eggs, he also added that s163 million eggs are produced up to date.

On the other hand, FIT reported that Mexico is one of the main egg producers worldwide, after China, India, the United States and Brazil. However, although egg production occurs throughout the country, the main states are Jalisco, Puebla and Sonora. This activity is one of the main economic contributions to the country, since approximately 3 million 26 thousand tons per year.

The egg is one of the foods with a large amount of protein, it also contains vitamin D, B6, B12, zinc and iron, it is one of the essential foods in Mexican cuisine due to its easy accessibility and preparation.

Given its importance in the basic Mexican basket, thousands of inhabitants in the country keep up to date with the rise or fall in the price of this product. According to him National System of Information and Integration of Markets (SNIIM) announced the prices as of November 26 to December 2, 2023.

Mexico (CDMX)

– Wholesale price per kilo: Approximately between $38. 5 pesos and $43 pesos

– Retail price per kilo: Between $45 pesos minimum and $47 maximum.

Puebla

– Wholesale: The minimum price is between $39 pesos, while the maximum is expected to be $40 pesos per kilo.

New Lion

– Wholesale and retail: The minimum price is expected to be $40 pesos and a maximum of $42.80 pesos per kilo.

Queretaro

– Wholesale: The minimum price is expected to be $35.5 pesos and a maximum of $44 pesos per kilo.

– Retail: A minimum price of $39 pesos and a maximum of $46 pesos per kilo is expected.

