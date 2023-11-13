Next year 2024, there will be an increase in the payment of the IMSS pension. This will be for all pensioners of Law 73, who will receive more money since then. Here we explain how much the new payment will be.

This increase began to occur starting this year in 2023, and the intention is for it to continue gradually until 2030. so that each and every older adult who is part of this right has a more dignified pension after many years of hard work.

The pensioners who will receive this increase in the IMSS pension in 2024 are all those registered under the Modality 40 schemeand it will be from the month of January when it will be reflected.

Modality 40 of IMSS It allows beneficiaries, at the time of retirement, to increase the monthly income they receive through voluntary contributions.

According to the most recent update from the IMSS, pensioners under Modality 40 receive 7,003 pesos and 69 cents; By 2024 they will receive 9,600, after an increase of 12.2569%.

To access Modality 40 of the IMSS you need to meet these requirements:

Be at least 60 years old Be part of Law 73 of the IMSS, that is, contribute since before July 1, 1977 Have at least 500 weeks of contributions Not have interrupted payments to the institute for more than five consecutive years

The increases to the IMSS pension are planned as follows:

2024 – 12.2569%

2025 – 13.347%

2026 – 14.438%

2027 – 15.528%

2028 – 16.619%

2029 – 17.709%

2030 – 18.8%

