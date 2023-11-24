The organization of Car of the Year 2024 has announced the 28(!) contenders for the annual car of the year election.
It’s nice when a professional jury says that your product is the very best of the year. The organization of ECOTY (European Car of the Year) has been doing this for years prior to the Geneva Motor Show. It will be even more fun if dealers stick a ‘Car of the Year’ sticker on your rear window, as with the Peugeot 307 in 2002. A colorful list is always compiled of the many cars that will come on the market in 2024 that have a chance. to the coveted title of car of the year.
Candidates
However, don’t bet money on your favorite racehorse yet. The currently 28(!) selected models will be reduced to a final shortlist and of course only one can win. To give an idea of what you can buy next year with a COTY sticker on the rear window, the candidates.
BMW
5 Serie
XM
BYD
Atto 3
Dolphin
Han
Seal
Fiat
600e
Ford
Bronco
Honda
CR-V e:NY1 ZR-V
Hyundai
Ioniq 6 Kona
Jeep
Grand Cherokee
Come on
EV9
Lexus
RZ
Lucid
Air
Mercedes
E-Klasse EQE SUV
Nio
ET7
Peugeot
(e-)3008
Renault
Scenic Space
Smart
#1
Toyota
C-HR
Prius
Volkswagen
ID.7
Volvo
EX30
Next Monday, the professional jury will sit around the table to eliminate at least 21 models. As mentioned, it is a colorful list with many Chinese models on it this time, could the ECOTY 2024 be Chinese for the first time? We will see on the final shortlist next Monday and then on February 26 which one is the undisputed number 1. That car will take over from the Jeep Avenger that won the title in 2023.
Then we also ask you the question: which car should deserve the title of European Car of the Year? Of course, we will also come up with our own shortlist towards the holidays, if you find the cars on this list too ‘house and garden and kitchen’.
This article What will be the car of the year 2024? first appeared on Ruetir.
Leave a Reply