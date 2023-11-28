On November 30th in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, the 28th United Nations conference on climate change, in short COP28, will begin, the large international meeting which is held every year in a different country and has the aim of trying to counteract the effects of global warming.

COPs are complex events that have their own technical jargon and whose agreements are based on the subtleties of diplomatic relations, and there is often the impression that they have no real consequences. In part it is a correct feeling, because each of these conferences is essentially an update of a complex and slow negotiation that has been going on for almost thirty years to bring together almost two hundred countries with various and different interests. Only rarely does it achieve truly significant objectives, and even these so far have always been very limited compared to the greater ambitions of intervention: an example is the Paris Agreement reached at COP21 in 2015. On that occasion the common objective was set to maintain the global average temperature increase of less than 2°C compared to pre-industrial times.

Although they make progress very slowly and without ever definitively resolving any aspect of climate change, the COPs remain the context in which the international community as a whole deals with this crisis, which is the largest facing humanity and, perhaps, have ever faced. In particular, the three main themes of COP28 will be how and when to reduce the use of fossil fuels, an assessment of what has been done so far and the establishment of a fund to compensate the countries most threatened by climate change for damages and losses.

Reduction in the use of fossil fuels

The main objective of COP28 is to make progress in negotiations regarding the timing and methods of the energy transition, i.e. the transition from the use of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas as the main sources of energy to the use of sources that do not cause greenhouse gas emissions.

In the final agreement approved at COP26, held two years ago in Glasgow, Scotland, coal, the most polluting of fossil fuels, was explicitly mentioned and it was decided to “gradually reduce” its use. On the one hand, it was a success to include the word “coal” in the document: until 2021, even if it may appear paradoxical, it had never happened that a fossil fuel was expressly mentioned in a final agreement of a COP. On the other hand, it had not been possible to make a greater commitment: the first draft of the document explicitly spoke of “phasing out the use of coal and financing for fossil fuels”, but this wording was abandoned during the negotiations.

The following year, COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh ended with a vague commitment to reduce emissions, without specifying any fuel.

At COP28 in Dubai the European Union, which is one of the groups of countries most interested in eliminating the most polluting uses of fossil fuels, will try to obtain a commitment to close by 2050 power plants fueled by coal, oil and gas that do not they are equipped with technologies for the capture and sequestration (CCS) of carbon dioxide (CO2), the main greenhouse gas, at the moment of its emission. The European Union will also propose a reduction in public subsidies to the fossil fuel industry, which include both funding for the search for new deposits and the development of technologies to exploit them, and initiatives to control the prices of fuel and energy in homes .

This proposal will likely be opposed by developing countries, which would like to be able to exploit fossil fuels to grow their economies as more developed countries have done for decades.

According to sources from the Reuters news agency, India, one of the largest developing countries, will demand a greater commitment to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions from only developed countries. Specifically, it will propose that they emit less than they remove from the atmosphere (in the jargon of this field we speak of “carbon negativity”) by 2050. The idea is that if the more developed countries produce fewer emissions, those of development will be able to continue to produce more of them for longer. At COP26, India committed to achieving “carbon neutrality”, i.e. emitting greenhouse gases equal to how many it absorbs, by 2070.

As for oil and natural gas, the discussion at COP28 will focus on a very specific type of emissions: those that the oil industry produces when it extracts and processes these fuels, but not those that are produced by burning them for energy. It is a substantial difference, which will have to be taken into account when judging the outcomes of the COP in Dubai, because the vast majority of emissions due to oil and gas are released into the atmosphere at the moment of their consumption and not before.

Finally, commitments to increase energy production from renewable sources in the coming decades will certainly also be discussed and it is likely that an international agreement will be found on this issue.

What we have done so far

The Paris Climate Agreement, among other things, provides for a commitment to monitor the progress made every five years in the fight against global warming, in a control and verification process called “Global Stocktake” or GST, i.e. “Global Inventory”. . The first of these checks will be concluded in Dubai, essentially a kind of large study to measure and estimate the effects of climate policies. It was done by involving the scientific community, numerous institutions and private companies around the world and has the aim of making it possible to evaluate the effects of the concrete initiatives undertaken so far and of the emissions reduction commitments made by countries around the world.

In short, the conclusions of the first GST are that what has been done from 2015 to today is not sufficient to keep the increase in the average global temperature compared to the pre-industrial era below 1.5 °C, the most ambitious objective set out in the Paris Agreement. On December 1, leaders of many countries will address the COP and comment on the results of the GST. Then over the next two years countries will have to update their emissions reduction promises, making more demanding ones, to align them with the Paris objectives.

Compensations for the countries most threatened by climate change

The main result of the last COP, that of Sharm el-Sheikh, was an agreement to establish a compensation fund for the developing countries most exposed to the effects of climate change (in English the expression “loss and damage”, “loss and damage”). We talk about compensation because the responsibility for global warming is not shared equally by all of humanity: it mainly lies with countries with more developed economies, such as the United States and some European countries, which have historically produced greater greenhouse gas emissions and continue to to do it.

Last month, at a meeting in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, an agreement was finalized on the characteristics that the compensation fund should have. The text does not speak of historical responsibilities, which neither the countries of the European Union nor the United States want to admit to avoid legal disputes, but it should still be a step forward on an issue that is of great concern to many countries.

The draft agreement may undergo changes during the COP in Dubai because not all countries are satisfied with it. For example, because it provides that the World Bank, the international institution which includes the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Agency, acts as an intermediary for negotiations and establishes the timing of distribution of the resources collected in the fund . Many developing countries fear that the involvement of the World Bank, which is closely linked to the United States, could benefit developed countries.

There is also a certain disagreement on which countries are considered most threatened by climate change and entitled to funds: this aspect has not yet been clarified. On the other hand, the European Union and the United States would like countries that at the time of the first COPs were not considered developed economies but which are in fact responsible for a large amount of emissions, such as China and Saudi Arabia, to participate in the fund as financiers. Saudi.

Another issue on which there are different positions is whether developed countries are obliged to pay resources into the fund or whether they can contribute voluntarily.

Given the divergences in positions on all these aspects, it is possible that an agreement on the establishment of the compensation fund will not be able to be reached during COP28: if this happens it will be a major failure for the conference.