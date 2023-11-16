During the night between Tuesday and Wednesday the Israeli army began a military operation inside the al Shifa hospital, the largest in the city of Gaza. The operation was conducted after several days of siege, in which the hospital was left without electricity and connections to the outside and stopped functioning.

Israel had motivated the siege and the incursion into the hospital by claiming that the structure hid an important military and logistical base of Hamas, and that the radical Palestinian group exploited the patients and civilian refugees in the hospital as “human shields”: the hospital management had repeatedly rejected this thesis.

After the start of the military operation, which is still ongoing, the Israeli army said it found several dozen weapons, ammunition and bulletproof vests hidden in various rooms of the hospital that would have been available to Hamas militiamen. According to the army, the weapons found in the hospital demonstrate that an “operational command center” of Hamas was active in the structure: the Israeli authorities have not yet said whether underground tunnels used by the radical Palestinian group were found in the hospital.

In a video, an Israeli army spokesperson showed that many weapons were hidden behind MRI machines: he also showed several bags that he claimed were full of medical material, to deny what hospital officials said in recent days, according to which the structure would be short of it. For the moment, however, no international media has been able to independently verify the images of the weapons shown.

During the military operation, Israeli soldiers said they clashed with some Hamas militiamen, killing five of them, but outside the facility and not inside the hospital. Jonathan Conricus, an army spokesman, said the material found was “just the tip of the iceberg” and that the search for further evidence of the presence of Hamas militants was continuing.

Currently the Israeli army is still inside the hospital complex, where there are hundreds of Palestinian people including hospitalized patients and displaced people who have taken shelter there to escape the Israeli bombing of Gaza. Some witnesses told various international newspapers that during the military operation, Israeli soldiers interrogated doctors and patients, many of whom are currently still stuck inside the facility: some said they avoided moving between departments to reach the hospital pharmacy, fearing that Israeli soldiers would shoot them.

The hospital’s director, Mohammad Abu Salmiya, said in an interview with Al Jazeera that Israeli soldiers had destroyed a wall of the hospital compound before entering, shattering several windows and injuring some people inside. Since the military operation began, the hospital’s communications with the outside world have been almost completely cut off, and information on what is happening inside is still few and unclear.