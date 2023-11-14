For four nights in Grindavík, a town in the south-west of Iceland with around 3,600 inhabitants, the population has not slept in their homes: the town was hastily evacuated in the night between Friday and Saturday due to the risk of a volcanic eruption. In the afternoon there had been a series of earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 4, the latest of around 24 thousand seismic events that began at the end of October. So far there has been no eruption but the streets of the town, the aqueduct and the sewage system have already been damaged because the ground has risen and cracked in several places due to the movement of magma, i.e. fluid rock, at the below.

Grindavík is located on the Reykjanes Peninsula, about 50 kilometers away from the Icelandic capital Reykjavík and about twenty kilometers from Keflavík International Airport, Iceland’s main airport. But it is also found along the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, the junction between two plates of the earth’s crust, which in Iceland emerges from the ocean, therefore in an area at seismic and volcanic risk. The Reykjanes peninsula is the same one where the Fagradalsfjall volcano erupted in 2021, the first after about 800 years of volcanic inactivity in the region. That eruption lasted six months and was followed by other similar but shorter phenomena in August 2022 and July this year.

On Monday, the residents of Grindavík were allowed to return to their homes to quickly collect pets and personal items and a long line of cars formed along the road leading to the town, otherwise closed due to the emergency. The road was subsequently closed again, but residents who still need to pick up belongings will be able to return to the city on Tuesday afternoon. In the night between Monday and Tuesday the earthquakes continued: there were more than 600, the strongest having a magnitude of 3.1.

Geologists believe that the earthquakes of recent weeks are the prelude to a new eruption and are due to the fact that the magma is breaking rock layers underground as it rises to the surface. Unlike previous cases, however, this time there are fears that the eruption could involve a greater quantity of magma and occur near or in inhabited areas: in addition to Grindavík, the Blue Lagoon, the famous open-air geothermal pool which is one of Iceland’s main tourist attractions, and the nearby Svartsengi geothermal power plant.

The power plant, whose electricity is essential for the region, especially in winter, is still operational because it is expected that in the event of an emergency it can be managed remotely. To try to protect it from a possible eruption, barriers are being built around the plant using rocks from various quarries on the peninsula.

It is not entirely excluded that the magma ultimately fails to find a way to the surface and therefore no eruption occurs in the end, but according to geologists it is likely that there will be: «It is quite clear that there will be an eruption , the question is where exactly it will happen,” University of Iceland volcanologist Ármann Höskuldsson told Icelandic news site MBL.

Over the weekend there were fears that the eruption was imminent and that it could even completely destroy Grindavík, because the epicenter of the earthquakes had come very close to the city, but now there are fewer worries. However, it is forbidden to stay in the town due to the risk of toxic gas emissions and lava fountains. According to Höskuldsson, the eruption could occur in a maximum of one to two weeks and take place in the Eldvörp lava field, northwest of Grindavík. The Icelandic Meteorological Service is monitoring the area around the city particularly carefully for any changes.

In any case, it is excluded that the possible eruption could cause major problems for international air traffic such as those due to the eruption of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano in April 2010. In that case the atmosphere was filled with volcanic ash because above the volcano there was a glacier: it was the interaction between magma, ice and water that caused an explosive eruption.