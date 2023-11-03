We start the month of November and we do so, as always, with new proposals to enjoy in the main content platforms. It also seems that the temperatures have finally dropped by right, so all the ideal conditions are in place to enjoy a good movie or series at home with a blanket and without leaving the sofa. If you already see yourself in such a plan, we leave you below some proposals for new titles that you will surely like to discover. All yours.

What to watch on HBO Max

This is one of the star series of the season, so we cannot help but remind you that its third episode of its second season is now available. We refer to 30 coins and its chapter Infernal Creatures, in which Merche will travel to Mexico to recover another of the coins while Elena, who has already recovered from the coma, begins to understand the suffering that Vergara warned her about.

The little ones will be able to enjoy from tomorrow, Saturday, Doraemon: in search of the golden beetlea film in which Nobita is obsessed with getting an insect that can rival the Giant Beetle, so he asks his faithful companion Doraemon for help to find it.

Premieres to watch on Netflix

A fairly old series has just landed in the catalog (from 2005) but with enough tradition and pull that it can continue to be a success today. We refer to the famous Two meters underground, whose ending, by the way, is classified as one of the best on television. You have the 5 seasons available for your enjoyment now.

One of the titles that we were most looking forward to at the end of the year has also been released: The light you can’t see, a miniseries set in World War II in which the lives of a blind French girl and a German soldier intersect through the radio. It is based on the bestseller by Anthony Doerr with which he won the Pulitzer in 2015.

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

The highlight to watch this weekend on Amazon Prime Video is, without a doubt, Romancero. It is a Spanish horror miniseries inspired by the verses of Lorca’s work. In it we will meet Cornelia, a girl whose childhood has been stolen, and Jordan, who is neither a boy nor a man. Two helpless young people who will escape, according to the synopsis, from the forces of the law, from powerful supernatural creatures and from themselves. A risky and particular bet that you already have in the catalogue.

Premieres on Disney+

We close our proposals for the weekend with The queen of the contests on the Disney content platform. In this case it is a film in which a young woman obsessed with competitions must meet with her sister, from whom she is estranged, when they are forced to get money to pay her mother’s gambling debts. . The two will then embark on a cross-country trip with the goal of earning enough money through contests.