The halfway point of the month of November is here – who would have thought – and with it a new opportunity to discover titles that are sure to entertain you. Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video y Disney+ They have been loaded with new releases again so that sitting on the couch is your new favorite activity of the day. And if you don’t believe it, just take a look at everything you can see this weekend.

Premieres to watch on Netflix

It is impossible to talk about the news of the week on the red N and not mention the sixth season of The Crown. The latest installment of this fantastic series has been available since yesterday on the platform to the delight of all fans with the first four episodes – Netflix has decided to divide it into two, yes. We will see what Lady Di’s last weeks were like before her accident and how this event is managed by Isabel and the rest of her family. Without waste.

Also just landed Scott Pilgrim from El Salto, in which our animated protagonist meets Ramona, the girl of his dreams. However, he will soon discover that flirting with her will not be an easy task.

Hooked on Sagrada Familia? So don’t miss the arrival of its second season, now also available in the service catalog for your enjoyment.

What to watch on HBO Max

If you want to see some humor, you should check out the premiere of Little Nicky on HBO Max. This comedy with Adam Sandler as the protagonist tells us how Nicky has to go in search of his brothers, who have left hell and are creating chaos on Earth. Because yes, the father of these creatures is none other than Satan himself.

Premieres on Amazon Prime Video

If you are one of those who love the Operación Triunfo format, you surely know that a new edition of the program will premiere on Monday the 20th. Before that and to whet your appetite, what you can do is enjoy Casting finalin which the time comes to choose the 18 candidates who will compete in the first gala to have the opportunity to become one of the 16 lucky ones to enter the Academy.

The series also just arrived (on the 15th) Wounds. A drama in which we will meet a mother who does not take care of her daughter and a stranger who would like to be her mother. With Adriana Ugarte and María León as protagonists.

What to see on Disney+

Since Tuesday you have the mystery series on the mouse platform Murder at the end of the world. In it we have an amateur Gen Z detective and tech-savvy hacker named “Darby Hart” (played by Emma Corrin). Our protagonist will join eight other guests at a remote retreat to which they have been summoned by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen). One of the guests will appear dead, which will make Darby put into practice all her skills to prove that it was a murder and discover, of course, who did it.