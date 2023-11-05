One of the best qualities of Xbox Game Pass is that it allows us to access dozens of different video games, including some that are available to play from the first day they go on sale in stores. That’s what happened this year to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the latest great work developed by Team Ninja.

This means that if you are subscribed to the Microsoft service you can give this savage a chance whenever you want. action RPG, either on your Xbox One, on Xbox Series X/S or also from PC, after downloading it for free from the Xbox Store. Of course, prepare to give it your all because the gameplay will require it if you want to survive to tell the tale.

The action takes place in a dark fantasy world set in the past, specifically in the year 184, at the end of the Han dynasty in China at a time when the earth is on the brink of chaos and destruction. In the middle of this terrible situation is our protagonist who will do his best to survive in a place populated by ruthless enemies and demonic creatures that are ravaging the Three Kingdoms.

This will leave us with amazing combats based on the fencing of Chinese martial arts, being able to deflect or block the impacts while it will be possible to unleash the inner power of our character to make him more lethal. Even so, it is possible to choose between five different ways to customize your abilities depending on the way you play, either using stealth or opting directly for brute force to defeat the imposing enemies and final bosses.

