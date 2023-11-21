The day of Today, Tuesday, November 21, 2023, is the 140th anniversary of the birth of José Clemente Orozco. For this reason, the Cabins Museumlocated in the city center, is preparing a series of free cultural events that include different artistic disciplines.

The doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the cultural agenda will continue until 8:00 p.m. The gallery will be open throughout this time to enjoy the plastic art of Orozco himself among other painters. The open exhibitions will be:

The Teules of José Clemente Orozco. Fire does not produce by Lucía Vidales. Blind memory of Mauricio Limón. Agustín Jiménez and the photography of the minimum. The murals in the Main Chapel.

The scheduled events are the following:

17:00 a 18:00 hrs. Mask creation workshop. Patio lateral Norte

18:00 a 19:30 hrs. Clown theater performance Take me! Patio Mayor.

19:30 hrs. Charla with Laurie Coyle. Director and producer of the documentary Orozco: hombre de fuego (Orozco: Man on Fire). With the participation of curator Laura Ayala. Courtyard of the Orange trees. 8:00 p.m. Screening of the documentary Orozco: Man of Fire (Orozco: Man on Fire). Courtyard of the Orange trees.

Ride me!

A lonely scrap metal dealer remembers an old love that could never be on top of his wagon. He builds inventions and machines to combat his loneliness.

Orozco: man of fire

Direction: Laurie Coyle and Rick Tejada-Flores Duration: 60 min. Classification B. Narrated in Spanish.

The documentary features the participation of Damián Alcázar acting as the voice of Orozco, and Arcelia Ramírez as the narrator. Includes interviews with highly recognized figures such as Carlos Fuentes, Elizabeth Catlett, and Will Barnet.

