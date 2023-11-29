This December 2, the last night tour of the year organized by the Center for Environmental Education and Culture (CECA) will take place in the Bosque de los Colomos.

These events are intended to bring people together with the nocturnal species that do not usually appear on daytime tours. This with the help of expert guides who complement the conversation with environmental, social, historical data and even popular legends of the forest and its corridors.

Due to the nature of the activity, It is recommended that children attending be at least 10 years old. In the same way, You must come with comfortable clothing and appropriate footwear. The cost per person is $150 pesos. Registration can be done through WhatsApp at number 33 2258 0535.

The activity will take place from 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. although It is recommended to arrive fifteen minutes early. Access is through entry through the Calle El Chalco 3200. It is recommended to bring a boat with enough drinking water.

Remember that there is also a special area for camping, so you could also enjoy this environmental experience with prior registration.

OB

