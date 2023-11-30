The bonus is one of the 12 benefits that exist in the Federal Labor Law (LFT), however, although this law exists, there are contractors who do not pay the bonus to their workers.

The bonus All active workers who have or have not completed the year working are entitled to receive it.. The bonus is a right that all workers must receive in the month of December.

Workers They are entitled to an annual bonus equivalent to 15 days of salaryLikewise, those workers who have not completed one year of work have the right to receive a proportional part according to the time worked.

You must receive the bonus before December 20, but what happens if they don’t pay you? Don’t worry, there are authorities in charge of protecting workers’ rights.

For workers who did not receive their bonus before December 20, they can go to the Federal Attorney for the Defense of Labor (PROFEDET), this agency will be in charge of providing you with free and personalized legal advice. To contact her you can send an email to orientacionprofedet@stps.gob.mx or call 55 57 09 32 33extension 4001 y 55 53 80 200 extension 4050 or simply attend in person at one of your closest offices. The It will benefit is an organization in charge of protecting the rights and safety of workers, it does so through free counseling services.

Remember to protect your rights as a worker, if you are not paid the bonus you have a period of one year to demand this right, in addition, those contractors who do not pay their workers the bonus may receive a penalty of up to $45 thousand pesos.

