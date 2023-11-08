The reboot of the NetherRealm Studios saga took place in 2023 with the arrival of Mortal Kombat 1, so we can enjoy a new origin for many of its myths. All of them were born with the first installments of the saga back in the 90s, which used real actors to represent the main characters.

One of the most curious coincidences of all occurred with the participation of Daniel Pesina (Johnny Cage) and Carlos Pesina (Scorpion and Raiden), two brothers who played several characters in the franchise. The second of them gives life to the Japanese thunder god, who strikes with relentless electricity and has a very powerful attack in which he pounces on the enemy.

The most curious thing of all is the scream that comes out of his mouth when he performs the action and for years there has been doubt about what he is really saying. An unintelligible scream that Daniel Pesina himself clarified during an interview in which revealed the painful truth about his brother. Starting at minute 29:55 you can listen to the anecdote.

If you are a fan of the saga Mortal Kombat, you will know that the recording sessions with the actors were carried out on a stage with elements such as a small ladder to be able to perform battle poses. Because Raiden flies as if he were Superman, Carlos Pesina had to support his body and raise his legs, but with the bad luck that “he crushed his eggs”as Daniel relates.

Thus, that angry cry that seems to be charged with rage is nothing more than one of the most terrible pains that a man can endure. John Tobias, Ed Boon and Richard Divizio, Kano’s interpreter, began to laugh at the situation alongside Daniel. In this way, a real fatality served as one of the most recognizable sound elements among so much beating.

