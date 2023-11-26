Find out what the ending of Neon Genesis Evangelion means, as well as some interesting theories about it.

The ending of Neon Genesis Evangelion can be confusing for some people, so here we will try to explain what it really means.

Neon Genesis Evangelion It is considered a cult anime and this is not a secret to anyone. Hideaki Anno’s work, one of the best mecha anime in history, has become a true cultural phenomenon, as it tells a tragic and human story with which viewers can identify.

Over the years, This work was gaining more and more popularity. However, a fairly common theme has to do with confusion about the true ending of this series, since it can be said that it has several conclusions. For this reason, we have prepared this post in which we will explain what the end of this anime means and some interesting theories, so that, if you want to start watching Neon Genesis Evangelion, do not suffer because of this.

What was the ending of Neon Genesis Evangelion in the anime

The first thing we must make clear is that Hideaki Año’s work has two endings that complement each otherone being that of the anime, which was broadcast in 1996, while the other is that of the feature film “The End of Evangelion”.

Regarding the end of the anime, it is necessary to point out that it addressed episodes 24 and 25, titled “A world that is ending” and “The beast that cried out for love.” This section of the work meant greater development for the characters principals, who were beginning to question themselves and their actions.

This part of the work revealed How Shinji felt after Kaworu’s death, but also Rei’s existential dilemmas, Asuka’s feeling of loneliness, among others. However, episode 25 concludes with these characters discovering that they are imperfect beings, so it is okay to count on other people to achieve full happiness.

However, episode 26 shows Shinji questioning this problem. Besides, You can see that he has woken up in an alternative world in which everything is perfect. This would be the ideal place where she always dreamed of living. At the end of this chapter, the protagonist makes the decision to stay in this place.

This is how the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime ends, causing a lot of controversy, especially with episode 26, because fans They didn’t understand if Shinji had realized that it was okay not to be perfect. and would he leave that happy place or if he had stayed permanently.

What do the creators of the series think about this ending?

As we have mentioned, the last two episodes of the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime were very controversial, so Hideaki Anno, creator of this story, and the anime’s deputy director, Kazuya Tsurumaki, declared in interviews and magazines that they defended the work which the whole team had done.

But that’s not all, because Hideaki Anno has also commented that the end of Shinji could be a representation of the teenagers who were obsessed with the series, who felt that no one understood them and that they had to isolate themselves from the world in their fantasies. Something similar happened to the protagonist of this story, who ended up discovering that he was special without needing to pilot an EVA.

Theories that explain the meaning of the ending of Neon Genesis Evangelion

Many theories can be found that try to explain the ending of Neon Genesis Evangelion. However, one of the ones that makes the most sense is the one that alleges that the events shown in the feature film “The End of Evangelion” It is the true conclusion of the work, although rescuing some details from the last two episodes of the anime.

This film resumes the events shown at the end of the anime, as it shows the dilemma between Gendo and SEELE, since both want to be the guides of the “Human Complementation Project” with their own methods. However, when Rei fuses with Lilith, she becomes a deity.

The theory in question explains that, right at this moment when Shinji must make a decision before becoming a deity, is what is shown in the anime. Therefore, he decides that humanity must perish. And some time later, the protagonist returns to Earth to repopulate it.

So, in the final episode of the movie, when Shinji and Asuka wake up in the remains of the world that Rei destroyed, They realize that they have the mission to repopulate the planet again.. Furthermore, when the young man tries to suffocate Asuka, he does so not out of hatred, but rather trying to get her to hit him, as he used to do in the life he remembers living.

However, she only caresses him, so he bursts into tears, realizing what was happening. Furthermore, Asuka also understands that she must repopulate the world with Shinji, so he expresses his phrase of displeasure.

Obviously, this is not the only theory in this regard, as there are others that explain that, in reality, Shinji became a God like Rei and he was able to be happy with Asuka. But there is also another theory that says that these two young people became an ancient race that created the seeds of life.

What is the opinion of the creator of Neon Genesis Evangelion about the true ending of the work?

All these ideas and fan speculations lead us to wonder what thinks the creator of the work, Hideaki Annoabout the true ending of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

And Hideaki Anno has commented several times that his work had an open ending. Furthermore, he explains that he took advantage of the opportunity to capture your sad, depressive and tragic thoughts in Neon Genesis Evangelion as a form of therapy and to free oneself from them. Therefore, to understand this conclusion it is necessary to focus on the human relationship.

Hideaki Anno alleges that The end of your work will be different and unique for each individual., as long as you open your mind to different possibilities. He explains that his work is a journey so that all viewers can discover themselves and reflect on their relationships with other people.

