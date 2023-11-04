Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

What the Duck – November 9, 2023

Embark on an adventure of revenge and self-acceptance as you and your strange spirit animal try to make a name for yourself in a world where those with the toughest spirit animals have all the power.

Low Story – November 17, 2023

Low is thrown from the top floor of a building and falls into the dark world. After his fall, Low wants to return but finds the door locked by Red One The World Keeper. Thus, Low begins to search for the key hoping for revenge.

In addition, it has been confirmed that the otome visual novels Project Code Neon Mafia, Project Code Kaleido Tower and Project Code Vampire Hunter will arrive on the console. The first two are launched in 2024 and the last in 2025.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

