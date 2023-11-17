The Marvel Cinematic Universe moves towards the Young Avengers. But which superheroes make up this team in the comics and what should you know about them?

It’s time to review the superheroes that make up the Young Avengers. One of the two post-credits scenes of The Marvels suggests that this organization or superhero team will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the next few years. Therefore, it is worth focusing on them for the future.

At first glance, one could say that the Young Avengers are the usual Avengers, but younger; that is to say, teenage or first-time versions of Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow and company. However, nothing could be further from the truth. This is a parallel organization that has even operated simultaneously with them.

Thus, and taking into account the most immediate future of the UCM, it is convenient to review everything you need to know about the Young Avengers in Marvel, from the members that make up the group to their skills. Of course, Marvel movies and series surely present a different lineup and different stories than the comics.

Hawk Eye

Kate Bishop. We already have this established in the UCM by Hailee Steinfeld. In the comics, she joined the Young Avengers shortly after becoming Hawkeye, after being the victim of a random attack in Central Park. She is an expert in bow and fencing, daughter of a wealthy family and apprentice in martial arts, weapons and boxing. A gem, wow.

Wiccan

Billy Kaplan. He is the son of Wanda Maximoff and is one of the most powerful magic users in Marvel history. He discovered that he was the reincarnated son of Scarlet Witch when she joined the Young Avengers and discovered his super-powered abilities when he was assaulted by thugs. In the MCU, he’s still just a kid.

Hulkling

Teddy Altman. No, he has nothing to do with the Hulk. While it is true that he modeled his character after Bruce Banner, he neither has a gamma nor does he resemble anything more than the surface. This guy is a Kree-Skrull hybrid, son of the original Captain Marvel and Princess Anelle. He can shapeshift, heals quickly, and possesses superhuman strength and speed.

Patriot

Eli Bradley. This is the son of Isaiah Bradley, also known as Captain America. Not to be confused with Patriota, from The Boys. For a long time, he relied on mutant growth hormone for superpowers. In fact, the Young Avengers kicked Patriot out of the group when they discovered the truth.

Stature

Marvel Studios

Cassie Lang. We also have this character, like Kate Bishop, established in the UCM, characterized by Kathryn Newton. She is Scott Lang’s daughter and, like her father, she can also change size. In the comics, she doesn’t need any special suit because the Pym Particles mutated her body. She will be in Young Avengers alongside Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel.

Iron Lad

Nathaniel Richards. He was the original leader of the Young Avengers and… Surprise! One of the many variants of Kang the Conqueror. His villainous self visited him from the past to show him what a good villain he was, but Iron Lad chose another side. He traveled to the past to save his destiny and created the Young Avengers to improve the world.

What do you think of the Young Avengers superheroes in Marvel? At the moment, we already have confirmed Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), Cassie Lang (Stature) and Kate Bishop (Hawkeye). With Wiccan in the middle and a possible youth variant of Kang… The team would be practically done if they introduce Hulkling soon!