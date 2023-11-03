El Buen Fin, which will take place this year from November 17 to 20, is an initiative supported by the National Association of Department Stores and Self-Service Stores (ANTAD), which involves numerous businesses. However, there are some stores that are not part of ANTAD.

Due to the above, several businesses do not officially participate in El Buen Fin 2023. Some of those stores are:

Walmart: Independently launches “El Fin Irresistible”, its own campaign of offers and promotions.

Sam’s Club: He also does not participate in El Buen Fin and adheres to his own campaign called “El Fin Irresistible”.

Aurrera Winery: Bodega Aurrer is part of the Walmart México Group, which is why it will not participate either.

Oxxo: The FEMSA convenience store chain is not part of El Buen Fin and has not announced related offers for the season.

Alsea establishments: Restaurants belonging to Alsea, such as Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza, Chili’s, The Cheesecake Factory, Burger King, Vips and Italiannis, have also decided not to join El Buen Fin.

Why don’t they participate?

In the cases of Walmart and Sam’s Club they chose not to participate in El Buen Fin since 2019, year in which Walmart separated from ANTAD.

The separation led to the creation of “The Irresistible Fin”, an independent campaign. Oxxo and the Alsea restaurants, not being members of ANTAD, have also decided not to join.

However, despite their absence at El Buen Fin 2023, these stores offer their own offer and discount campaigns, some coincide with the dates and others at different times of the year.

