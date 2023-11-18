Apple TV+

If you don’t know what you should see before Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters and what its timeline is, don’t worry! Here we explain it to you.

Many fans are wondering what they should see first and what the timeline of Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters is.. The project has already released its first two episodes on Apple TV+ and the MonsterVerse television series is quickly gaining followers on the Internet. The new series is the first live-action television show in the huge Legendary Pictures franchise.

Although there aren’t too many familiar faces in Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters (actually, only Godzilla and one human character appear in the films and the series), the Apple TV+ show features other familiar faces, such as the father duo. son formed by Wyatt and Kurt Russell, who play the same character in two different time periods. For that reason, There are many viewers who are somewhat lost as to where this series fits within the franchise.. And that is what we are going to try to solve in the next paragraphs.

What is the timeline of the series within the MonsterVerse?

Legendary Pictures

The MonsterVerse timeline It’s pretty simple. But Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters is intertwined throughout it all. Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse only has four movies. Their chronological order is as follows, and also the movies you should see before the Apple TV+ series:

Kong: Skull Island (2017)Godzilla (2014)Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)Godzilla vs Kong (2021)

The events of Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters are divided in the timeline, with most of the action set in two different points in the timeline: the 1950s and the year 2015. As a result, its events take place before the events of Kong: Skull Island. That means they are the first events of the MonsterVerse timeline. However, it also takes place between the events of Godzilla (2014) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.