Interstellar 2 is one of those movies we may never see. But are there really possibilities to wait for Nolan’s sequel?

Many fans wonder what real possibilities Interstellar 2 has. Since its release in 2014, the possibility of a sequel to Matthew McConaughey’s acclaimed film has kept fans on edge. However, until now there has been no official confirmation regarding the production of “Interstellar 2.” Although there is a clear desire on the part of fans, there are no formal announcements from Christopher Nolan or Warner Bros. Pictures that suggest its materialization into a firm project.

The main obstacle of Interstellar 2 would be a collaboration between Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros. Pictures. The relationship between both parties was affected when Warner Bros. Pictures decided to release all of its 2021 films on HBO Max on the same day as in theaters. This is what generated serious discontent on the part of Nolan and other renowned filmmakers. Although they have expressed a possible reconciliation, they are not yet working on joint projects.

Nolan’s return to Warner, is it possible?

Recently, Michael De Luca, co-chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Pictures, expressed his interest in working again with Christopher Nolan. The filmmaker also indicated that the disagreements between them are now a thing of the past, leaving the door open to future collaboration if the circumstances and the project are suitable. Of course, Interstellar 2 is not on the table. At least, that we know.

Despite the possibility that Interstellar 2 comes to fruition, it is relevant to note that Christopher Nolan has not produced sequels for most of his films, except for the Dark Knight trilogy. Although many fans see potential in a sequel to this science fiction film, Nolan has expressed his preference for offering new and original cinematic experiences, considering that the industry needs a balance between established films and innovative proposals.

