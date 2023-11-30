The Public Prosecution Service believes that this case involves double murder with premeditation and is demanding a prison sentence of thirty years against Veysel Ü.

“In August, the suspect’s patience had already run out. Frustration took over the suspect,” said the officer. He is convinced that Ü. deliberately shot the Torunlar brothers in the packed fast food store and therefore demands this sentence of thirty years in prison.

The officer is of the opinion that a life sentence is not in line with cases in which life sentences have previously been demanded. The suspect has also expressed remorse. The public prosecutor will take this into consideration.