Óscar will now be accompanied forever by the sound of a drum because of the failure he had in La Pista. “If so, for what invention,” acknowledged the contestant, who has handed the victory to Moisés on a platter. Jorge Lucas ended up equally or more indignant, as he knew the song from the beginning: El son del tumba, by Rosario Flores.

The actor has even made a gesture of helping Oscar after hearing the first fragment. The contestant has stopped him: “It is quite prohibited and it is a shame because it would be good for me.” However, the pressure from the guest has been increasing: “He turns me on!” He stated when they had listened to a little more music and recognized the artist perfectly. Meanwhile, Moisés, who had initially proposed El probe Miguel, has tried it with My cat.

The decisive clue has been the title with other words that Roberto Leal has given. Óscar has finished making Jorge Lucas desperate with that “drum.” Ana García Lozano later pointed out the occurrence because “there is no song” called that. Relive this hilarious musical duel in the video!