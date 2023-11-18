Like every Friday, we want to brighten your weekend by bringing you something new that at least makes your Saturday and Sunday more enjoyable.

The dilemma we encounter every weekend is the same as always: what can we watch on Netflix? Has HBO Max released anything new? Shall we try to see the Prime Video poster? And you spend dead hours not knowing what movies or series to watch.

That’s why we come with 3 recommendations, this time from Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max, which premiere this weekendto make it a little easier for you to choose what you can watch now.

On the one hand, we start with Christmas and we bring you a premiere on Netflix, which is perfect for these cold days with the family. On the other hand, we leave you with a blockbuster movie by Michael Bay that will have you glued to the couch.

We finish with a bit of superheroes, which never hurts, from the hand of DC and its first Latin character, Blue Bettle, who promises to make you laugh a lot.

Better Christmas, impossible! (2023), Netflix

This film revolves around the intense rivalry between Jackie and Charlotte, two women who have had an apparent friendship since their college days.

Every year, with the arrival of Christmas, Jackie surprises everyone sending out a festive newsletter, making her old friend Charlotte can’t help but feel a twinge of envy as she reads about the supposedly perfect life Jackie leads.

The twist in the story comes when, due to a series of unexpected events, Charlotte and her family end up staying at Jackie’s house just before Christmas Eve. It is at this crucial point that Charlotte decides to explore whether her former partner’s idyllic existence is genuine or simply an elaborate façade. It premiered on November 16 on Netflix.

Ambulance: Escape Plan (2022), Prime Video

Will Sharp, a brave, decorated veteran, is swept away by desperation as he faces his wife’s overwhelming medical bills. In an attempt to find a solution, he turns to the one person he knows he shouldn’t: his adopted brother, Danny, a charismatic career criminal..

The situation leads them to a risky proposal on Danny’s part: the biggest heist in Los Angeles history, with a tempting $32 million haul. The offer is irresistible to Will, especially when his wife’s life hangs in the balance. It is available today, November 17, on Prime Video.

Blue Beetle (2023), HBO Max

Warner Bros.

Jaime Reyes, a recent college graduate, returns home with high expectations for his future, but realizes that things at home are not exactly as he left them.

As you search for your purpose in life, Jaime makes a surprising discovery: an ancient alien relic known as the Scarab, equipped with never-before-seen biotechnology..

When the Beetle chooses Jaime as its host, it is revealed to be a powerful suit of armor that grants him extraordinary abilities, altering his destiny as he transforms into the formidable Blue Beetle. It is available today, November 17, on HBO Max.